Six people injured in pileup on Highway 101 in Paso Robles
November 23, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A total of six people went to the hospital following a multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 101 in Paso Robles Monday evening. [KSBY]
The collision occurred at about 5:10 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 near the Highway 46 off-ramp. Initial reports indicated six or seven vehicles were involved in the pileup.
One person suffered major injuries as a result of the crash. Five individuals suffered minor injuries, but were still transported to the hospital.
Following the crash, the northbound lanes of Highway 101 were completely blocked.
