Front Page  »  

Six people injured in pileup on Highway 101 in Paso Robles

November 23, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A total of six people went to the hospital following a multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 101 in Paso Robles Monday evening. [KSBY]

The collision occurred at about 5:10 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 near the Highway 46 off-ramp. Initial reports indicated six or seven vehicles were involved in the pileup.

One person suffered major injuries as a result of the crash. Five individuals suffered minor injuries, but were still transported to the hospital.

Following the crash, the northbound lanes of Highway 101 were completely blocked.


Loading...
Related:


2
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Jorge Estrada

Welcome to LA traffic, the Templeton Las Tablas south bound exit was scheduled for a retrofit which never happened and now that exit line is backed up too. There are others with their time sensitive failures and AFTER our central coast Highway 101 routinely turns into a parking lot the fix will start, only furthering the “wait in line for free budget of your time” cuz we will wait, complain and move to another rural county? Remember that payroll and pensions get funded first, “it’s the law”, when you vote for anything or anybody.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
11/23/2021 10:21 am
Rambunctious

If we are going to mandate anything to save lives we should mandate driving school for everyone….


Vote Up5Vote Down 
11/23/2021 9:23 am
﻿