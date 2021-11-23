Six people injured in pileup on Highway 101 in Paso Robles

November 23, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A total of six people went to the hospital following a multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 101 in Paso Robles Monday evening. [KSBY]

The collision occurred at about 5:10 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 near the Highway 46 off-ramp. Initial reports indicated six or seven vehicles were involved in the pileup.

One person suffered major injuries as a result of the crash. Five individuals suffered minor injuries, but were still transported to the hospital.

Following the crash, the northbound lanes of Highway 101 were completely blocked.

Loading...