SLO County reports seven new COVID-19 deaths

November 30, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported seven new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while new case rates remain primarily unchanged with a moderate daily average of 36.

Those who succumbed to the virus during the past week range in age from their 60s to their 90s. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus increase slightly with 13 currently hospitalized, four in intensive care.

During the past seven days, 219 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Arroyo Grande leads with 43 new cases, followed by Nipomo with 34, Paso Robles with 30, San Luis Obispo with 28 and Atascadero with 20.

In SLO County, 30,459 people have tested positive for the virus and 365 have died.

There have been 4,958,281 positive cases, and 74,708 deaths in California.

More than 49,428,913 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 803,045 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 263,057,470 cases with 5,233,348 dead.

