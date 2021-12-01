Truck driver who killed SLO bicyclist charged with manslaughter

November 30, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County prosecutors charged a truck driver with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter for hitting and killing a bicyclist in SLO earlier this year. [Tribune]

Shortly after 7 a.m. on June 25, 61-year-old Salvador Cortez of SLO was riding his bicycle northbound on South Higuera Street when a semi-truck driver attempted to turn east onto Suburban Road and crashed into the bicycle, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. Cortez died at the scene of the crash.

The driver, 38-year-old Enkhtaivan Tumur, cooperated with investigators. Tumur was not suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

After investigating, police recommended the district attorney’s office charge Tumur with manslaughter. Prosecutors reviewed the evidence in the case and followed the police department’s recommendation.

Tumur is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 24 in San Luis Obispo Superior Court. If convicted, Tumur would face up to one year in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

