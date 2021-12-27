Another power outage in Morro Bay
December 27, 2021
By KAREN VELIE
Hundreds of Morro Bay residents are without electricity on Monday, with power not expected to be restored until 11 p.m.
Shortly before 6 a.m., approximately 1,000 PG&E customers lost power. Maintenance crews are working on a damaged underground transformer on Main Street.
On Sunday, a power outage also related to equipment issues left approximately 5,000 PG&E customers in Morro Bay without power for several hours.
