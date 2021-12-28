Rock slide, 3 car crash closed Highway 41 near Atascadero

December 28, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A rock slide caused a three-vehicle crash on Highway 41 west of Atascadero Monday night, according to the CHP.



Shortly Before 10 p.m., a caller reported they had crashed as they drove around a bend on Highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay. Two additional vehicles also crashed as they came around the bend.

An unknown number of individuals suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Following the collision, authorities temporarily closed a section of Highway 41. The stretch of Highway 41 reopened shortly after 11 p.m.

