Rock slide, 3 car crash closed Highway 41 near Atascadero
December 28, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A rock slide caused a three-vehicle crash on Highway 41 west of Atascadero Monday night, according to the CHP.
Shortly Before 10 p.m., a caller reported they had crashed as they drove around a bend on Highway 41 between Atascadero and Morro Bay. Two additional vehicles also crashed as they came around the bend.
An unknown number of individuals suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash.
Following the collision, authorities temporarily closed a section of Highway 41. The stretch of Highway 41 reopened shortly after 11 p.m.
