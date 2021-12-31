Atascadero police nab serial burglar

December 31, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Atascadero police arrested a man on Wednesday who allegedly committed eight burglaries at local businesses over the past month.

Following an investigation into a recent string of burglaries, at about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Atascadero officers searched a residence in the 7100 block of Sombrilla Avenue. Detectives found stolen property and other physical evidence linked to the burglary case, according to police.

Officers arrested Blaine Edward McKinley, 40, for eight counts of burglary, as well as charges of criminal conspiracy and committing a felony while on bail. Officers also arrested Nhi Yen Nguyen, 31, of Santa Clara for criminal conspiracy and two counts of burglary.

Police booked McKinley and Nguyen in the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Loading...