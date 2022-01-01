Highway 1 reopens after mudslide near San Simeon

January 1, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Highway 1 from from San Simeon Road to just south of Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County reopened Saturday night after being closed by a rock slide, according to Caltrans. One lane remains closed causing delays in the area.

Rocks and mud fell from a cliffside onto both lanes of Highway 1 near the north side of San Simeon on Dec. 26. The slide occurred after several storms soaked the ground.

Caltrans maintenance staff rappelled down the hillside – to dislodge debris and rock. Through the rock scaling and blasting of the rock mass, crews were able to dislodge an unstable rock mass.

Crews will continue to monitor and to remove any debris from the still active slide.

