Atascadero police searching for armed robber
December 20, 2021
By KAREN VELIE
The Atascadero Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint on Saturday.
Shortly before 2 p.m., a woman was standing in her garage in the 9000 block of Coromar Court when a man approached her. The suspect then pointed a black handgun at the woman and demanded her purse.
After she gave the robber cash, he fled on foot.
Shortly afterwards, callers reported a man running through their yards on Colorado Avenue. The description, including a neck tattoo, matched the robber. Officers searched unsuccessfully for the suspect.
Investigators describe the suspect as a white male in his 20s, 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He has a 1 to 2-inch tattoo on the right side of his neck.
Officers are asking anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect to contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.
