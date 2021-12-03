Front Page  »  

Biden wants Diablo Canyon in SLO County to remain open

December 3, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Biden Administration is encouraging the state of California to consider keeping Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant open, rather than shutting it down by 2025, as planned. Diablo Canyon currently provides 10% of California’a electric power. [Reuters]

In an interview with Reuters, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said she is willing to talk with state officials about keeping Diablo Canyon open.

“This is clean dispatchable base load power,” Granholm said. “I know the decision has been made already to close it down, perhaps it’s something that they might reconsider.”

Granholm added that there may be a shift in public opinion on nuclear power.

“California has been very bullish on zero-carbon emission energy,” Granholm told Reuters. “It may be something that they decide to take a look at, given that I think there is a change underfoot about the opinion that people may have about nuclear.”

Recently, Republican Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham and Democratic San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg called for officials not to rush the closure of Diablo Canyon. Officials should reconsider whether the nuclear power plant remains open at least 10 years past its scheduled decommissioning in 2025, Cunningham and Ortiz-Legg stated.

Currently, PG&E’s position remains that Diablo Canyon will be decommissioned as scheduled.

On Tuesday, the Biden Administration announced it is seeking feedback from local communities about whether they would host interim sites to store nuclear waste. The proposal could lead to a more permanent solution for dealing with radioactive waste currently stored in casks and pools at 76 reactor sites across 34 states.


Jorge Estrada

Again, it will remain intact until 2050 with minor fail safes. I say stop wasting nonproductive costly dialogue with the pigeon people and spend dollars on the replacement reactors that will consume the waste PG&E’s old reactor has created.


12/03/2021 10:47 am
truthinscience

I applaud President Biden’s sentiments, but as they say, “A day late and a dollar short”. Far too many people are NOW coming out to support Diablo’s continued operation, including myself (for at least 10 years), but at this point it is far from reality. One of the biggest hurdles to continued operation is that PG&E wants out of the nuclear power business as it is a HUMONGOUS financial and legal risk that they cannot afford going forward beyond 2025. Case in point – the cost of devastating wildfires. And certainly no other company will be willing to step in, take ownership, and run it, which would probably take at least ten years just to negotiate and accomplish, if it were doable. Many key long-term nuclear operations personnel have departed PG&E in the past several years and more will be retiring or leaving PG&E very shortly — after all, they have to plan their lives and cannot hang on a decision to continue operating. The company and the NRC are far down the road of Diablo shutdown decommissioning. And certainly California will not remove its coastal water and land regulations to allow continued once-through ocean water cooling — to replace that would be impossible, requiring VAST quantities of fresh water for an on-land cooling tower system that would cost BILLIONS $ and take many years to construct. There you go RQ Public — You (We all) have been FAR TOO complacent (or ineffective) over the past ten years in expressing a desire to keep Diablo Canyon running past 2025, which it is designed to do for another 20 to 30 years. I deeply respect President Biden, but at this point it is just hot air, having no teeth (substance). If California could declare an emergency (overriding ALL restrictions) for the next 10 to 15 years, negating all regulatory requirements governing Diablo’s operation and shutting down all anti-nuclear concerns, then that would be quite an achievement — which just is not possible in the current regulatory and legislative climate. There are just too many pointy-hat people in state government and the public who do not want nuclear power, even though it is one of the most important and critical elements in our fight of climate change. This is the hard reality. A day late and a dollar short, demonstrating America’s lack of intelligence to understand the real world around us and to make long-term plans in support of the continued existence of humanity. Humanity is on a permanent, long downward spiral to extinction that it cannot extricate itself from.


12/03/2021 10:03 am
﻿