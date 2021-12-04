San Luis Obispo man who raped a child sentenced to 40 years

December 3, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

After pleading no contest to four counts of forcing a child to engage in sexual acts, a 47-year-old San Luis Obispo man was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Initially, the SLO County District Attorney’s Office charged Antonio Rojas Ortiz with 18 counts of lewd acts against a child including oral sex, rape and sodomy. Rojas Ortiz sexual abused by force a young victim between Jan. 8, 2011, and Jan. 7, 2019.

“Crimes against vulnerable victims are particularly disturbing, especially when a predatory adult betrays their position of power, grooms their victim, and commits repeated sexual abuse upon a child,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Child sexual predators must be punished strongly to reflect the longstanding pain and suffering their acts inflict on the innocent children and to deter others. It took an immense amount of courage for this young survivor to come forward and report the abuse.”

