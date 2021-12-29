COVID-19 cases surge in SLO County

December 28, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County’s COVID-19 new case rates are surging, with an average daily rate of 72, the county announced on Tuesday.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus also increased with 21 currently hospitalized, eight in intensive care. SLO County reported two new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, one person in their 60s and the other in their 70s.

During the past week, 659 SLO County residents tested positive for the virus. San Luis Obispo leads with 176 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 100, Atascadero with 75, Arroyo Grande with 59 and Nipomo with 57.

In SLO County, 32,050 people have tested positive for the virus and 373 have died.

There have been 5,242,616 positive cases, and 76,496 deaths in California.

More than 54,145,470 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 841,988 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 283,159,495 cases with 5,430,320 dead.

Loading...