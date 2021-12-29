Santa Barbara man writes jailhouse letter, regrets killing his kids

December 29, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Santa Barbara surf instructor who allegedly killed his children in Mexico earlier this year penned a letter from jail to a childhood friend expressing his sadness and seeking forgiveness. [People]

Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, previously confessed to killing his children because he believed they were going to grow into monsters. Coleman shot and killed his children with a spear fishing gun, according to the FBI.

On Aug. 7, Coleman stopped packing for a family trip and abruptly drove his 2-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl to Rosarito, Mexico. On Aug. 9, he drove to Rancho El Descanso, pulled off the road, killed the children and then moved the bodies about 30 feet and hid them in some brush, according to an FBI affidavit.

After he was detained at the U.S. border, Coleman told the FBI he knew what he did was wrong, but needed to save the world.

“Coleman explained that he was enlightened by QAnon and Illuminati conspiracy theories and was receiving visions and signs that his wife possessed serpent DNA and had passed it on to his children,” according to the affidavit.

In September, federal prosecutors indicted Coleman on murder charges.

A childhood friend of Coleman’s told People he received a handwritten letter from Coleman. It is unclear if Coleman sent letters from jail to anyone else.

Coleman is despondent and helpless, his friend said. Coleman is reflecting on the mistakes he made in life and is wondering if there is any chance for redemption.

“He poured out his heart,” the friend said about the letter. “He begged for forgiveness, but says that he’s now where he deserves to be.”

Coleman wrote that he is sorry, and he never wanted to cause pain. Coleman stated he is working through why he made the choices he made, the friend said.

Loading...