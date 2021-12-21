Fire displaces three people in San Luis Obispo

December 21, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An apartment fire displaced three San Luis Obispo residents on Monday.

The blaze started at about 4 p.m. inside a first-floor unit at a complex located at 1245 Phillips Lane, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. Firefighters arrived at the scene and quickly contained the blaze.

One person suffered minor injuries because of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire appears to be cooking related. The blaze caused major damage to the kitchen inside the unit that caught on fire. Additionally, the unit above sustained minor smoke damage.

Authorities temporarily closed a nearby Highway 101 onramp while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

Loading...