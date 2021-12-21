Fire displaces three people in San Luis Obispo
December 21, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
An apartment fire displaced three San Luis Obispo residents on Monday.
The blaze started at about 4 p.m. inside a first-floor unit at a complex located at 1245 Phillips Lane, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. Firefighters arrived at the scene and quickly contained the blaze.
One person suffered minor injuries because of smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire appears to be cooking related. The blaze caused major damage to the kitchen inside the unit that caught on fire. Additionally, the unit above sustained minor smoke damage.
Authorities temporarily closed a nearby Highway 101 onramp while firefighters extinguished the blaze.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines