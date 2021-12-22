SLO County’s COVID-19 case rates rising, one new death

December 21, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

After months of COVID-19 daily rates in the 30s, San Luis Obispo County’s average new case rate increased to 45, the largest new infection rate since October.

SLO County reported one new coronavirus death on Tuesday. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus is up slightly with 16 currently hospitalized, six in intensive care.

During the past four days, 199 SLO County residents tested positive for the virus. San Luis Obispo leads with 45 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 31, Atascadero with 28, Arroyo Grande with 23 and Nipomo with 20.

In SLO County, 31,391 people have tested positive for the virus and 371 have died.

There have been 5,100,480 positive cases, and 76,106 deaths in California.

More than 52,243,042 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 830,831 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 276,553,270 cases with 5,384,418 dead.

