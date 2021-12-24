Flooding shutters Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo

December 23, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Flooding on Highway 101 near Santa Rosa Street has led to the closure of the highway in both directions.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a clogged drain left 1 to 2 feet of rain water on the highway, according to the CHP. City staff is working to correct the drainage issue.

In addition, the storm has brought power outages, flooding and crashes throughout the Central Coast. Currently, there are 382 PG&E customers in Cambria, 55 customers in Arroyo Grande and 15 in San Luis Obispo without power.

There is a rock and mudslide on Highway 41 east of 46 near Kern County while flooding is slowing traffic on Buckley Road near the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.

Loading...