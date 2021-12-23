Front Page  »  

Cal Poly’s booster mandate goes too far

December 23, 2021

OPINION by BEN DI GUGLIELMO

In another step signaling the university’s commitment to endless COVID-19 mandates, California Polytechnic University San Luis Obispo has officially required that all eligible students, staff, and faculty take a booster shot, or else be considered “unvaccinated.”

At 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 22, Cal Poly sent a university-wide email addressing the updated COVID policy going into winter quarter. The email stated that, contrary to many public universities in California, Cal Poly will not begin the winter quarter in an online format, and instead will carry on with in person classes and an updated COVID policy. Rather than teaching remote, the new policy will require that all eligible students take a booster shot.

Besides increasing Pfizer’s market cap, the booster shot requirement seems to serve very few purposes. The university cites the “Omicron” variant as the reason for the updated policy, despite the fact that by all available evidence the Omicron variant is no more severe, and is likely less deadly than the Delta variant.

So why, in the absence of a more severe or deadly strain of COVID, is Cal Poly mandating that students take three shots within a single year for a disease that poses very little risk for young and healthy people? Cal Poly claims that students must take their booster shots in order to “protect their community,” despite the fact that the evidence of vaccines slowing community transmission is inconclusive at best.

So when does it end?

If Cal Poly needs so little scientific evidence to mandate yet another shot, is there any point where the mandates will stop? Or will it become the case that in order to attend this university you need to take three vaccines every single year for a virus that poses very little threat to the young and healthy? Will a student who enters Cal Poly as a freshman have to get a total of 12 COVID shots in order to graduate? Will a professor who works at Cal Poly his entire life have to take 120 COVID shots to finish his career?

This policy is an obvious misstep, the students and faculty are smart enough to see the writing on the wall, the booster mandates will never end. According to the email, as of Jan. 20, 80% of all students will be considered “unvaccinated” if they do not take a booster shot before then. This will continue indefinitely. No student, staff, or faculty member, will ever be longer than sic months away from being considered “unvaccinated.” Everyone who did what they were supposed to by getting their two shots will be “unvaccinated” if they refuse to get a third. Everyone who does what they are supposed to by getting three shots will be “unvaccinated” if they refuse to get a fourth, or a fifth, tenth, twentieth, or hundredth shot.

No student will be more than six months away from potentially being barred from campus, and no staff or faculty member will ever be more than six months away from potentially losing their job. This is the world of unscientific and barbaric vaccine mandates.

Ben Di Guglielmo, 18, is an incoming freshman at Cal Poly. Di Guglielmo grew up in Riverside and graduated from Riverside Polytechnic High School earlier this year.


kettle

Candace Owens: And yet more people have died under COVID this year, by the way, under Joe Biden than under you. And more people took the vaccine this year, so people are questioning how —

Trump: Oh, no. The vaccine worked. But some people aren’t taking it. The ones that get very sick and go to the hospital are the ones that don’t take the vaccine.


But its still their choice, and if you take the vaccine, you’re protected. Look the results of the vaccine are very good, and if you do get it, it’s a very minor form. People aren’t dying when they take the vaccine.” Donald Trump


Vote Up0Vote Down 
12/23/2021 7:11 pm
Adam Trask

Before entering kindergarten, public school students are “mandated” to have been vaccinated for polio, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, measles, mumps, hep B and varicella (chickenpox). Along with that is now the COVID19 vaccinations.


I just don’t get your point. But I do know Cal Poly is well within its prerogative to do whatever it takes to protect students and staff. If that means a booster shot, then either get it or transfer to a college in another part of the country where they could give a rip about your well being.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
12/23/2021 6:19 pm
ddc1983

Another issue is that the mandate is to get the booster as soon as they are eligible… there’s no “grace period.” So at exactly the 6 month mark, they have to get the booster or else be considered “unvaccinated.” But if they get it earlier than 6 months, they are going against the CDC recommended interval… so it’s a catch-22. Also, the 6 month booster interval is obviously an arbitrary amount of time—but the CSU-mandated booster interval is treating it like the timing is critical, as if the first 2 doses “expire” at the 6 month mark.


Vote Up-2Vote Down 
12/23/2021 5:23 pm
CHnemo

You are either part of the problem or part of the solution, you are part of the problem!


Vote Up-9Vote Down 
12/23/2021 4:25 pm
kettle

problems.


“Your tax dollars are being used to fund a widespread indoctrination effort of racist and un-American ideas in the youth, all while they politely shuffle you into the other room so you remain blissfully unaware.” Ben Di Guglielmo, 18, is an incoming freshman at Cal Poly.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
12/23/2021 7:07 pm
Cmonnow

The “dude” definitely has a point. Unfortunately for him its not in lockstep w/ the state and fed govt. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if there was some other benefit for the university (other than ensuring those poor students are protected) attached to this latest in a long line of “mandates” Or as my personal preference is, itdates.


Vote Up6Vote Down 
12/23/2021 4:23 pm
Side_Show_Bob

This young man “Gets it!”


There will be no end to this ridiculous mandating. Becoming even more ridiculous if you delve deeply into what’s happened in South Africa and now, the UK. Again, those of us that have natural immunity from past infection are still being thrown under the bus and again, more and more studies are coming through showing that we are likely to have the best and a lifetime worth of protection. Of course, crickets coming from the corrupt MSM.


Vote Up11Vote Down 
12/23/2021 4:10 pm
LAPS

Dude, grow up.


Vote Up-12Vote Down 
12/23/2021 3:54 pm
MrYan

You could choose to go to Cal Poly Pomona instead of SLO if the rules are too severe for you.


Vote Up-6Vote Down 
12/23/2021 3:48 pm
kettle

Florida even.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
12/23/2021 7:08 pm
