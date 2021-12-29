New California laws you need to know in 2022

December 29, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

The new year brings hundreds of new laws with major consequences to Californians. Here’s a summary of seven new laws taking effect in 2022.

No more pigs packed into pens, increase in pork prices

Legislation to protect farm animals, Proposition 12, requires each pig to have 24 square feet of space. The law also bans the sale of pork products from other states, where most pork consumed in California originates, if the rancher does not abide by Proposition 12’s space requirements. Retailers and restaurant owners have voiced concerns that the regulation will double or triple the price of pork.

Take a cocktail to go, time extended

Want to get a mixed drink to go? With the passage of SB 389, pubs and restaurants can continue delivering or selling mixed drinks and wine to go until 2027. In an attempt to help the struggling restaurant industry, legislators voted for the bill that allows customers to purchase alcohol to go, as long as the drinks are in sealed containers and accompanied with a meal.

Incoming minimum wage hike of $1 an hour



Hourly workers can rest a little easier as the state helps them deal with inflation in 2022. California’s minimum wage for employers with 25 or fewer employees will increase to $14 per hour while the state’s minimum wage for employers with 26 or more employees will increase to $15 per hour.

You need to request plastic cutlery, ketchup packets

In line with plastic straw laws, AB 1276 prohibits restaurants from providing plastic cutlery or individual condiment packets with a food order unless requested by a customer. Violators face fines of $25 to $300 per occurrence.

Stopping bad cops from moving to a new department

Officers determined to have committed serious misconduct, such as excessive use of force or sexual assault, can no longer just jump to another department and will instead need to find a new profession.

Laws ease restrictions on multifamily housing

With median home prices above $800,000, several new bills are slated to increase housing. SB 9 allows homeowners to build up to four units on a lot previously restricted to a single home.

To graduate, you will need an ethnic studies course

While most of California State University campuses have offered ethnic studies courses for years, every campus is now required to offer courses on minority groups. And beginning with the graduating class of 2024/25, in order to graduate all students will be required to complete at least one 3-unit ethnic studies course.

