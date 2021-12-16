Oceano Dunes temporarily closed to camping, vehicles

December 15, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

California State Parks on Wednesday canceled all camping reservations at the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area until Dec. 28.

Because of storm activity and the Arroyo Grande Creek flowing to the ocean, the state has also closed the park to vehicles until beach conditions improve. Pismo State Beach may also be closed to vehicles periodically between Dec. 15 and Dec. 28.

The California Coastal Commissions wants the park shuttered when the Arroyo Grande Creek is flowing. As a result, the California Natural Resources Agency directed State Parks to acquiesce.

“Please ‘know before you go’ by visiting the park’s social media accounts for updates,” according to a state press release. “California State Parks appreciates the public’s understanding of the dynamic operating conditions and their impacts to park services.”

