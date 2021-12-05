Repeat offender arrested following standoff in San Luis Obispo
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a man on Friday night who repeatedly called the police department with threats of physical violence toward specific law enforcement officers.
Shortly before 7 p.m., 33-year-old Adam Young began making the first of dozens of threatening phone calls. The department is familiar with Young, who has a history of arrests for weapons violations.
Officers then located Young inside of his car in the Food 4 Less parking lot off Higuera Street. After attempting to negotiate with Young for over an hour, officers were able to remove Young from his vehicle.
Officers had Young evaluated at a local hospital before booking him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for making criminal threats, resisting arrest and for a probation violation, with his bail set at $65,000.
