SLO County COVID-19 hotspots include San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles

December 30, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County appears to be headed into another winter COVID-19 surge with hotspots in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles.

During the past two days, 508 SLO County residents tested positive for the virus. San Luis Obispo leads with 143 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 67, Arroyo Grande with 56, Atascadero with 47, Nipomo with 44 and Grover Beach with 29.

The county’s new case rates are surging, with an average daily rate of 101, the county announced on Thursday.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus also increased with 26 currently hospitalized, eight in intensive care.

“If you feel sick or think you may have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, please get tested and stay home this New Year’s weekend to help protect your loved ones,” said Dr. Rick Rosen, deputy health officer. “Omicron is spreading quickly in SLO County and now is the time to do our part to help halt this surge.”

In SLO County, 32,558 people have tested positive for the virus and 373 have died.

There have been 5,324,741 positive cases, and 76,690 deaths in California.

More than 55,252,823 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 845,745 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 286,901,222 cases with 5,446,570 dead.

