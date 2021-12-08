SLO County supervisors vote again on redistricting, lawsuit threatened

December 8, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Amid threats of a lawsuit, on Tuesday the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors again voted 3-2 to make substantial changes to the supervisorial districts, with supervisors Bruce Gibson and Dawn Ortiz-Legg dissenting.

Of the 36 members of the public who made comments, 28 spoke in favor of adopting the “preferred” Patten map. Proponents of the Patten map said it corrects past gerrymandering by keeping most communities and cities whole.

An opponent of the Patten map, Charles Varni of Oceano, said the preferred map will dilute the influence of Latino voters in District 4 by 3.4%, which he claimed was illegal. Varni then touted plans to sue the county if the board adopts the Patten map.

In response to threats of a lawsuit, the trio of conservative supervisors said they believe the Patten map is legally defensible.

On the pro-Patten map side, several commenters accused supervisors Gibson and Ortiz-Legg of illegally attempting to consider party registrations in setting district boundaries.

Supervisor Ortiz-Legg again made a motion to have staff investigate party registrations in the proposed districts, arguing it is the only way to determine if the Patten map is partisan. The conservative supervisors rejected the motion, saying they are not supposed to consider party registrations while redistricting.

Redistricting, which occurs every ten years following the census, requires multiple approvals before changes are made. The issue will return to the Board of Supervisors at its meeting next Tuesday for final approval of the Patten map.

Loading...