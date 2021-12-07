SLO police searching for suspect in alleged hate crime

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man who allegedly assaulted a woman while yelling racial slurs on Nov. 22 near Miners Ace Hardware on Santa Barbara Avenue.

Shortly before 6 p.m., an Asian man and a white woman were walking their dog when a white man began yelling racial slurs at the Asian man. The woman then took out her phone to call 911, prompting the suspect to attack her.

Several people in the hardware store came out to assist the couple, and the male victim attempted to pursue the suspect on foot. The suspect then attempted to assault the male victim before he fled the scene.

Officers are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact Officer Ponce at (805) 781-7142 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.

