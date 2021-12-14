Storm leaves hundreds without power in SLO County

December 13, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Hundreds of San Luis Obispo County residents are starting their week in the dark. A strong storm system with heavy winds has knocked out power to hundreds of homes and businesses throughout the county.

In the Shandon area, shortly after noon, 924 residents lost power. PG&E has not yet determined the cause of the outage or when the power is expected to be restored.

Shortly before 2 p.m., 800 PG&E customers in the Santa Margarita area lost power. While PG&E reports the outage is weather related, there is a broken power pole on the 9000 block of Yerba Buena Avenue. Power is expected to be back on by 10 p.m.

West of Nipomo, 111 PG&E customers also lost power shortly before 2 p.m. PG&E has not yet determined the cause of the outage or when the power is expected to be restored.

Another 11 smaller outages are impacting dozens of residents.

The storm blew down from north bringing 30 to 40 mph winds with gusts of up to 65 mph to SLO County, according to the National Weather Service. The wind advisory is set to expire at noon on Tuesday.

Loading...