Assailants rob and beat victims in Paso Robles
January 27, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
Paso Robles police on Wednesday arrested two alleged gang members who assaulted and robbed several people a week earlier.
On Jan. 14, a caller reported that several victims were assaulted on the 2800 block of Park Street. Officers determined suspects Efren Soto-Acuna, 18, and Andres Juniro Esquivel-Zavala, 21, struck one victim in the head before stealing his wallet. The assailants also struck another victim in the head causing serious injury.
The suspects then attacked a person trying to assist the victims.
The Paso Robles Police Department is not releasing additional details about the assault and robbery.
Officers booked Soto-Acuna in the SLO County Jail on charges of robbery with serious injury, battery, criminal conspiracy and participation in a street gang, in lieu of a $60,000 bail.
Esquivel-Zavala is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, battery with serious injury, criminal conspiracy and participation in a street gang. He remains in jail in lieu of a $25,000 bail.
