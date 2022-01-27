Front Page  »  

Is San Luis Obispo’s downtown losing its allure?

January 27, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

For years, travel writers have produced glowing reviews of San Luis Obispo’s downtown, at times referred to as the best downtown in the country. But that was before reduced parking, roadway reconfigurations and store closures.

A recent San Francisco Chronicle article titled, “Anything’s better than empty: This store in a struggling California downtown is managing to thrive,” paints a picture of a decaying downtown where businesses struggle to stay open. The article touts the ability of Boo Boo Records to thrive while the downtown decays.

“Over the past decade, businesses in San Luis Obispo have struggled to stay afloat, resulting in long-time local retailers and restaurants — many beloved for generations — shuttering, one after the next,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle article. “The onset of industrial decay is set off by nearby Bishop Peak, towering and green — courtesy of the late-December rain.”

The CEO of Downtown SLO, Bettina Swigger, disagrees with the article noting that 28 new businesses opened in the downtown in 2021.

“The downtown is vibrant,” Swigger said. “I do not agree with the article, that the downtown is in decline.”


MrYan

SF Chronicle said another way…ignore the piss on our own streets, but please look at the doo doo down there.

They write the book, then throw it at you I guess.


01/27/2022 4:35 pm
indabarrel

Anyone who has tried to do business downtown knows Slo city could care less about small business. They love bike lanes and fecal matter from the camping crew. It’s just a traffic slow down for those of us who actually work and live in this county. Maybe they can build some more bike lanes?


01/27/2022 3:54 pm
Jon Tatro

When SLO tried to become Santa Barbara they lost their soul.


01/27/2022 2:56 pm
