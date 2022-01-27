Front Page  »  

SLO County cities get failing grades for tobacco control

January 27, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Most San Luis Obispo County cities earned failing grades for their tobacco control measures, including allowing the sale of flavored tobacco products, according to a report by the American Lung Association.

In recent years, local lawmakers have taken steps to control tobacco use, like mandating non-smoking outdoor areas. But the reports says SLO County and its seven cities could be doing more to reduce tobacco use, especially among young people.

SLO County and every city in the county, except Morro Bay, received an “F” in the selling flavored tobacco category. Despite passing a flavors restriction, Morro Bay received a “D” because the policy exempted menthol-flavored products.

“This report underscores a local need to protect our youth from fun-sounding tobacco flavors — like ‘bubble gum’ and ‘blue razz’,” said Tobacco Control Coalition Chair Julia Alber. “Adding flavors masks the natural harshness, making it easier to smoke and easier to become addicted.”

A California Healthy Kids Survey shows 35% of SLO County’s 11th graders have
tried vaping.

SLO County’s overall grades:

Morro Bay — B

Unincorporated SLO County — C

San Luis Obispo — C

Atascadero — D

Arroyo Grande — D

Grover Beach — D

Paso Robles — D

Pismo Beach — D


Loading...
Related:


1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
NorthSide

I remember a time when there were PSA’s every day about the dangers of Marijuana. Indeed, Marijuana causes multiple times more damage to the lungs when smoked, destroys ambition, impairs driving, reduces inhibition, rewires the brain in a bad way, etc. No wonder smoking tobacco in our county remains an issue given that the our local so-called leaders are now cool with Marijuana, a far more toxic substance that apparently is suddenly ok for that almighty tax dollar. Don’t look to the government to set your moral compass folks. The government endorses prostitution in Nevada, gambling all over the place, smoking tobacco, drinking liquor, and more recently Marijuana, not because they care about the well being of the people they supposedly serve but to finance their own ambitions and to have a public they can control by keeping them as entertained, drunk, broke, disoriented, and high as possible.


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
01/27/2022 11:31 am
﻿