Fire destroys mobile home near Atascadero

January 26, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A fire completely destroyed a mobile home near Atascadero on Tuesday, according to Cal Fire.

Shortly after 11 a.m., a caller reported a fire at a home on Homestead Road near Highway 41. Cal Fire and Atascadero firefighters battled the blaze.

No one was injured during the fire. A couple, Jeremiah and Elisabeth Valdez, lived in the home with their one year son Ryan. They were unable to take any belongings with them when they fled from the burning structure.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the young family.

