Fire destroys mobile home near Atascadero
January 26, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A fire completely destroyed a mobile home near Atascadero on Tuesday, according to Cal Fire.
Shortly after 11 a.m., a caller reported a fire at a home on Homestead Road near Highway 41. Cal Fire and Atascadero firefighters battled the blaze.
No one was injured during the fire. A couple, Jeremiah and Elisabeth Valdez, lived in the home with their one year son Ryan. They were unable to take any belongings with them when they fled from the burning structure.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the young family.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines