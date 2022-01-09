Fire scorches San Luis Obispo home

January 9, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An early morning fire scorched a single-family home in San Luis Obispo on Sunday.

Shortly before 1 a.m., a caller reported the blaze burning at a home on Helena Street, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. Firefighters contained the blaze and worked to salvage the home.

No one suffered injuries as a result of the fire.

Fire personnel are investigating the cause of the blaze and the extent of the damage.

