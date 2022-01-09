Fire scorches San Luis Obispo home
January 9, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
An early morning fire scorched a single-family home in San Luis Obispo on Sunday.
Shortly before 1 a.m., a caller reported the blaze burning at a home on Helena Street, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. Firefighters contained the blaze and worked to salvage the home.
No one suffered injuries as a result of the fire.
Fire personnel are investigating the cause of the blaze and the extent of the damage.
