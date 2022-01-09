Front Page  »  

SLO evicts homeless, temporarily closes Bob Jones Trail

January 8, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo city staffers on Friday ordered homeless living along the Bob Jones Trail to leave the area to allow the city to improve portions of the trail.

Homeless, some in tears, worked on packing up their belongings while city staff suggested possible resources for shelter and food. Wearing hazmat suits, 2 Mexicans Junk Removal staff hauled away away items deemed garbage.

On Monday, the city is scheduled to close the Bob Jones Trail from the Prado Road intersection to the Los Osos Valley Road corridor for about eight weeks.

During the closure, the city plans to cut back vegetation to reduce fuel for potential wildfires and remove the existing split rail wood fencing along a large section of the trail and replace it with heavy timber fencing.

“We appreciate the community’s patience as we make these important safety improvements to the Bob Jones Bike Trail and surrounding areas,” said Greg Cruce, deputy director of maintenance operations for the city’s Public Works Department. “This brief closure is a temporary inconvenience that will benefit the community and users of the trail for years to come.”


Loading...
Related:


6
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
OnlyinSLO

“We appreciate the community’s patience as we make these important safety improvements to the Bob Jones Bike Trail and surrounding areas,” said Greg Cruce, deputy director of maintenance operations for the city’s Public Works Department”. Whatever lie you need to proffer Greg. Now there is a qualified person, barely got through high school, can’t write or compose a letter by himself and run’s his side business during City hours. The City was legally barred from evicting the homeless from public property, so they concoct a story that their actions are really for routine maintenance and this idiot proffers the lie to the public. Greg, you can be personally sued by homeless advocates for your actions.


Vote Up-8Vote Down 
01/09/2022 2:36 am
username1

Maybe go to The massive homeless shelter right down the street…. If they want to follow rules like the rest of society.


Vote Up9Vote Down 
01/09/2022 12:40 am
username1

Good, they need one big burn pile!


Vote Up7Vote Down 
01/09/2022 12:38 am
mytwopointfivesense

It’s. About. Time.


Send them to ‘camp’ at slo city council genius Andy Pease’s front yard, since she was the only moron to vote to allow them to continue trashing our city and refusing to face the public safety, drug, and mental health issues they suffer from.


Allowing people to live that way is so the opposite of compassion. SLO has changed dramatically for the worse.


Vote Up11Vote Down 
01/08/2022 11:34 pm
Buns N Roses

Look at that picture! I knew it was getting bad in slo, but not venice beach bad


Vote Up10Vote Down 
01/08/2022 11:30 pm
kayaknut

How about a permanent eviction?


Vote Up12Vote Down 
01/08/2022 11:19 pm
﻿