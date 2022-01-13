Multiple agencies investigate shots fired in rural Paso Robles

January 13, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies are attempting to determine who fired shots, and from where, in rural Paso Robles Wednesday evening.

At about 5 p.m., witnesses reported hearing shots in the 200 block of W. 4th Street. Sheriff’s deputies then arrived at the location, along with Paso Robles police and CHP officers.

Deputies spoke with multiple witnesses about the location from which the shots may have come. When deputies tried to contact individuals at one residence, a man retreated into his home and refused to exit, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators maintained contact with the man, and eventually, he exited the home with his wife. Deputies briefly detained the couple and then released them.

Deputies did not manage to identify the source of the shots. Investigators did not identify any suspects.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are attempting to determine whether any crime occurred.

Loading...