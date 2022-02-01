One person killed, three injured in crash near shandon
January 31, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
One person died and three others suffered injuries in a four-vehicle crash near Shandon on Monday.
Shortly after noon, a caller reported the crash on Highway 46 near Jack Ranch in Cholame, according to Cal Fire. One person survived the crash with major injuries, and two individuals suffered minor injuries.
Following the collision, authorities closed Highway 46 in both directions, and traffic backed up for several miles. The crash remains under investigation.
Loading...
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines