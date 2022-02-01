One person killed, three injured in crash near shandon

January 31, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

One person died and three others suffered injuries in a four-vehicle crash near Shandon on Monday.

Shortly after noon, a caller reported the crash on Highway 46 near Jack Ranch in Cholame, according to Cal Fire. One person survived the crash with major injuries, and two individuals suffered minor injuries.

Following the collision, authorities closed Highway 46 in both directions, and traffic backed up for several miles. The crash remains under investigation.

