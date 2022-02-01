Water board slaps Morro Bay with multiple notices of violation

January 31, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The City of Morro Bay has received several notices of violations for failing to abide by pollutant discharge requirements at the city’s water reclamation facility construction site.

The city failed to “to implement effective erosion and sediment controls,” and “to implement linear sediment controls,” according to a complaint from the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board. As a result, the water board has slapped Morro Bay with four violations over the past three months.

In late October, regulators inspected the construction site before sending the city a Nov. 8 notices that included two violations. Water board staff informed city officials they were in violation of permit requirements to implement effective soil cover and to implement linear sediment control.

Even though the notice of violation threatened fines of $10,000 or more a day, city staff failed to properly remedy the issues.

Penalties for violating the California Water Code include “administrative civil liability for up to $10,000 per day for each violation” according to the notice of violation. “Alternatively, a court may impose civil liability of up to $25,000 for each day the violation occurs.”

Central Coast Water Board staff performed a follow-up inspection on Dec. 10 at the approximately 17-acre project site located at the intersection of Teresa Road and South Bay Boulevard.

After determining Morro Bay officials had failed to remedy the issues in the previous notice of violation, the water board sent the city a second notice of violation on Dec. 20. The water board listed two violations: “continued failure to implement effective soil cover” and “continued failure to implement appropriate erosion control.”

During their most recent site visit, water board investigators determined the city was at that time abiding by its permit pollutant discharge requirements. Inspectors plan to continue monitoring the site.

Loading...