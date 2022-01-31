SLO city’s transit revises bus routes because of labor shortage
By KAREN VELIE
Riders utilizing bus service in San Luis Obispo are experiencing missed service and delays amid employee shortages, according to the City of SLO.
“The labor shortage situation is causing missed service and delays to SLO Transit’s bus service,” according to the city. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience our community is experiencing and will continue to diligently monitor the situation and work closely with First Transit to alleviate the ensuing impacts to service.”
Some routes are temporarily canceled while the scheduling of multiple routes have been temporarily altered.
The city is asking riders to review SLO Transit’s rider alerts and news page.
