San Luis Obispo County welcomes the first babies of 2022

January 1, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo welcomed its first baby of 2022, a baby girl to Kelsey and Jesse Bilsten. She arrived at 3:44 a.m. on New Year’s Day weighing 6 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 20 inches long, according to hospital spokesperson Ara Najarian.

“We are happy to announce our first newborn of 2022 here at Tenet Health Central Coast’s Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center,” Najarian said. “We are delighted to share this memorable moment with the community.”

At 4:04 a.m., Michela and Scott Plescia welcomed Carson Plescia, the second baby born in SLO County in 2022. The boy weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and measured 21.5 inches long, according to Sara San Juan, a spokesperson for French Hospital Medical Center.

Michela and Scott Plescia are delighted with their new bundle of joy – the first baby for the proud parents.

“The staff at French Hospital did such a wonderful job helping us ring in the New Year with our first child,” Michela Plescia said. “The doctors and nurses went above and beyond and our family is forever thankful for the help they provided in delivering our son.”

Loading...