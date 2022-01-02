Man killed in crash near Morro Bay

January 2, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A man was killed on New Years Eve after he crashed on Highway 1 south of Morro Bay, according to the CHP.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the man was driving a Chevrolet pickup southbound on Highway 1 when he attempted to turn left on San Luisito Creek Road. Gerardo Aldama of Santa Maria was driving northbound when he spotted the Chevrolet pickup.

Aldama applied his brakes, but was unable to stop and crashed into the right side of the pickup.

The pickup burst into flames. The driver, whose name is not being released pending notification of his next of kin, died from his injuries. Aldama was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the CHP at (805) 594-8700.

