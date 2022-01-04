SLO County schools to remain open despite COVID-19 surge
January 4, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Despite an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases locally, San Luis Obispo County schools will remain open for in-person education this winter. [KSBY]
SLO County Superintendent of Schools James Bresica said preventative measures, such as an indoor mask requirement, will remain in place on school campuses. Additionally, there will be ventilation in classrooms and handwashing stations.
All school employees in SLO County are either fully vaccinated or undergo weekly screenings for COVID-19 symptoms, Bresica said. Likewise, the state of California has sent more than 6 million home test kits to schools for K-12 students to use following holiday gatherings.
“We are receiving shipments from the state currently for home COVID-19 tests that will be distributed to all schools in San Luis Obispo County and made available to all families,” Bresica said.
