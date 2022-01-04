Monterey County’s first baby of 2022, twin born in 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The first baby born in Monterey County in 2022 has a different birthdate and birth year than her twin brother.

Alfredo Trujillo and Aylin Trujillo, of Greenfield, were born just 15 minutes apart. Alfredo Trujillo was born at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, while Aylin Trujillo was born at midnight on Jan. 1, 2022.

“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” their mother, Fatima Madrigal, said in a statement. “I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”

Madrigal gave birth to the twins at Natividad Hospital in Salinas. Dr. Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at the hospital, delivered the babies.

“This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career,” Arias said. “It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing start to the New Year!”

