SLO County Sheriff’s Office employee loses gun, felon finds it
January 25, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office employee left his handgun in a public bathroom at the county jail on Monday morning, after which it was promptly stolen.
Before the employee realized he had left his gun in the bathroom, a man who had just spent the night in the drunk tank spotted the gun and took it with him when he left the facility. Deputies investigating the lost gun determined Matthew Goldsmith, 51, had likely taken the firearm from the restroom.
Sheriff deputies, California Highway Patrol officers and SLO Police officers mounted a search for Goldsmith, who was located with the firearm near Santa Rosa Street and Foothill Boulevard in SLO.
Deputies arrested Goldsmith on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and taking lost property. He remains in jail with his bail set at $50,000.
An internal investigation into the employee leaving their gun in the restroom is ongoing.
