Front Page  »  

Cayucos Elementary superintendent to retire following controversial raise

February 4, 2022

Scott Smith

By KAREN VELIE

Cayucos Elementary School Superintendent Scott Smith announced on Friday plans to retire, less than a month after he received a controversial 10% pay raise.

Smith, the superintendent of both Cayucos Elementary and Coast Unified school districts, received a 10% raise in January, which angered some parents. Prior to the 2019-2020 school year, Smith served as the superintendent of only the Cayucos Elementary School District, with a salary of $150,255.

Smith’s current $220,085 salary is split evenly between the two districts.

In an update to parents in Cayucos, Smith announced plans to submit his retirement notice before the end of the month.

“I want to thank the Trustees for their vote of confidence and pay increase that they have provided for me,” Smith said in his announcement. “Despite their best effort to get me to delay my retirement a little longer, I intend to submit my retirement notice before Feb, 30 as required by my contract (120 day notice).

During a school board meeting  in January, several Cayucos community members accused Smith of intimidating and harassing people who wore masks at school and at prior board meetings. Those speakers said Smith did not do enough to enforce the California Department of Health’s indoor mask mandate.

Public commenters also spoke against Smith’s pay raise and the shared services agreement between the two school districts.

When asked if Smith was planning to retire from both school districts, Coast Unified School District staff said they did not know, and that no further information would be provided at this time.


Loading...
Related:


6
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
MBvoter

So wait, he got a 10% pay raise and gave his notice just weeks later.

No wonder our schools are broke.


Vote Up5Vote Down 
02/04/2022 6:31 pm
kayaknut

Pension spiking at its finest.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
02/04/2022 5:32 pm
commonsenseguy

What a mess. One more nail in the coffin for the public schools and the fleecing of the average taxpayer. The overcompensated administrators. along with the greedy teacher unions are destroying their own industry. It wouldn’t be so bad if they we actually educating instead of indoctrinating our kids. I might be a little more supportive. Like most government run agencies they lack accountability and responsibility to the very ones that pay their salaries, We the people.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
02/04/2022 4:58 pm
MrYan

Shared Admin services make financial sense, especially for smaller districts.


Sharing the burden, cost, of administration saves districts money in the long run.


They should do the same with busing. Which is one of highest expenses, other than Administration, a school has.


Schools are damned if they do and damned if they don’t as it relates to Covid. Schools are doing the best they can to educate your children. Give them a break.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
02/04/2022 4:51 pm
charger805

February 30?


Vote Up11Vote Down 
02/04/2022 3:43 pm
shelworth

Remember he’s Public Education…


Vote Up0Vote Down 
02/04/2022 4:03 pm
﻿