Deputy shoots suspect in traffic incident in Vandenberg Village

February 23, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded a suspect in Vandenberg Village following a reckless driving incident Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., a witness reported a reckless driver. Deputies arrived and determined the driver was involved in multiple collisions, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials have yet to disclose what led up to the officer involved shooting in or near the 600 block of Mercury Avenue.

Following the shooting, an ambulance transported the suspect, who was suffering from undisclosed injuries, to a hospital in the area.

Authorities locked down Maple High School during the incident. A shelter in place was also issued in the 600 block of Mercury Avenue. Both orders have since been lifted.

