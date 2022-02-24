One person killed in mobile home fire in Nipomo
February 23, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A mobile home fire killed one person in Nipomo on Wednesday afternoon.
Shortly before 3 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning a dwelling in the 1200 block of Hetrick Avenue. Firefighters arrived and found the mobile home fully engulfed in flames, according to Cal Fire.
Firefighters contained the blaze to the mobile home and an outbuilding. Five Cities and Santa Maria firefighters assisted Cal Fire personnel.
After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters found a body at the scene. The name of the deceased is not being disclosed pending notification of their next of kin.
The death marks the third time in a little more than a week that a person died in a fire in San Luis Obispo County. Last Tuesday, a woman died in an RV fire at SLO County’s safe parking area, and a person died in an apartment fire in Arroyo Grande.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines