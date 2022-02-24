One person killed in mobile home fire in Nipomo

February 23, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A mobile home fire killed one person in Nipomo on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m., a caller reported a fire burning a dwelling in the 1200 block of Hetrick Avenue. Firefighters arrived and found the mobile home fully engulfed in flames, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the mobile home and an outbuilding. Five Cities and Santa Maria firefighters assisted Cal Fire personnel.

After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters found a body at the scene. The name of the deceased is not being disclosed pending notification of their next of kin.



The death marks the third time in a little more than a week that a person died in a fire in San Luis Obispo County. Last Tuesday, a woman died in an RV fire at SLO County’s safe parking area, and a person died in an apartment fire in Arroyo Grande.

