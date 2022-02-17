Driver leads officers on chase from Pismo Beach to San Luis Obispo

February 17, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

CHP officers arrested a driver on Thursday who led them on an approximately 11-mile chase from Pismo Beach to San Luis Obispo. [KSBY]

At about 11:48 a.m., a CHP sergeant noticed a driver in a black Jeep speeding and following other vehicles too closely on northbound Highway 101 near 4th Street. The sergeant attempted to stop the driver, but he did not pull over.

The driver continued northbound through Pismo Beach at speeds between 60 and 75 mph. Other CHP officers helped stop the driver, who eventually pulled over just north of the Los Osos Valley Road on-ramp in SLO.

CHP officers arrested the driver for evading a peace officer. Authorities have yet to release the suspect’s name.

