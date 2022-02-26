Elderly woman struck by car, injured in Nipomo

February 26, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver struck and seriously injured a 71-year-old woman walking in a roadway on the Nipomo Mesa Friday afternoon.

Darian Lee Hansen, 70, of Nipomo was driving a 2015 Ford on Black Lake Canyon Road at about 2:32 p.m. when she made a left turn southbound onto Jones Lane.

At the time, Dorothy Desantis, 71, of Nipomo was walking in the roadway on Jones Lanes, heading in an unknown direction. The front of Hansen’s vehicle struck Desantis as she was walking in the roadway, according to the CHP.

The collision threw Desantis to the ground. Desantis suffered head trauma and a broken arm.

Responders transported Desantis to Marian Regional Medical Center.

