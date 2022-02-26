SLO County COVID-19 cases continue plummeting

February 25, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported six new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, and an decrease in new cases from a daily average of 163 on Tuesday to 119 on Friday.

Those who recently succumbed to the virus range in age from their 50s to their 80s. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus has also dropped, with 17 currently hospitalized, two in intensive care.

During the past three days, 257 SLO County residents officially tested positive for the virus. Paso Robles leads with 41 new cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with 35, Arroyo Grande with 36 and Atascadero with 23.

In SLO County, 52,252 people have tested positive for the virus and 448 have died.

There have been 8,957,163 positive cases, and 85,125 deaths in California.

More than 80,532,271 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 972,197 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 433,296,506 cases with 972,197 dead.

