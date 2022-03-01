Gov. Gavin Newsom to lift mask requirement for schools on March 12

February 28, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The state of California announced Monday it will no longer require children to wear masks at schools, effective March 12.

Also effective March 12, the state is lifting the mask requirement for childcare settings. Additionally, starting Tuesday, California will no longer require unvaccinated individuals to wear masks in indoor public settings.

State officials still recommend that everyone wear masks in indoor public places, and they will still require them in certain high-risk settings.

Despite the relaxing of rules by the state, local school districts will have say as to when to lift mask requirements. Paso Robles Unified School District board voted last week to defy Gov. Gavin Newsom’s mask mandate for schools, and to allow students to decide if they want to wear a mask at school.

Templeton Unified School District is holding a special meeting on March 1 to discuss weather to end the mask mandate immediately or wait until March 12.

