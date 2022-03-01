University of California Santa Barbara kidnapping suspect on the run

March 1, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect who allegedly attempted a kidnapping at UCSB campus housing in Isla Vista Monday night.

Deputies searched for the suspect in the area of Storke and El Colegio roads. Despite receiving help from a K-9 and a helicopter, deputies failed to locate the suspect.

Sheriff’s officials say the suspect may be a college age male who is white and about 5 feet 10 inches tall with dark hair and a thin build. The suspect may have been in a late 90s model gold Toyota Camry or a late 90s model gray Honda Civic.

Anyone who spots the suspect is asked to call 911, while tipsters with information about the person are asked to call the Foot Patrol Office at (805) 681-4179.

