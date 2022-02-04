Front Page  »  

Grover Beach police adding crime fighting drones

February 4, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The Grover Beach Police Department has added a fleet of four drones to its force. [KSBY]

Grover Beach police are following other local law enforcement agencies in launching a drone program. The Morro Bay Police Department became the first law enforcement agency in San Luis Obispo County to add drones to its force, doing so in 2018.

Currently, Grover Beach police have three trained drone pilots. Police officials hope to train five more, so there is always a drone pilot on duty.

The police department has a policy prohibiting the use of drones for random surveillance. Officers may only dispatch drones on calls and for particular reasons, such as photographing crime or accident scenes; search and rescue operations; SWAT incidents; and responding to illegal fireworks.

It takes about 30 to 60 seconds for officers to get a drone up in the air, Grover Beach Police Commander Jim Munro said.


Loading...
Related:


4
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
shelworth

All the better to keep an eye on you, in case you decide to get out of line…


Vote Up3Vote Down 
02/04/2022 4:05 pm
Jorge Estrada

I believe in the police presence but I question drones everywhere.


Vote Up8Vote Down 
02/04/2022 2:02 pm
kayaknut

Are they going to stick to flying over public property, once they fly over private property wouldnt a warrant be needed, or even when looking in on private property?


Vote Up2Vote Down 
02/04/2022 5:36 pm
saywhat

The laws changed last April. Anybody with a drone license can fly anywhere that is not restricted airspace (like near an airport) Private property does not matter.

The new law is here:

https://www.faa.gov/newsroom/new-drone-rules-take-effect-today

Some people refer to it as the “Amazon Law” because Amazon pushed for it so they could deliver packages.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
02/04/2022 7:49 pm
﻿