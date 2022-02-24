Police arrest 4 suspects following violent brawl in Atascadero

February 24, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Officers arrested four suspects on Wednesday following a fight in Atascadero that involved a baseball bat and is reportedly connected to prior criminal activity in the city.

At about 3:40 p.m., 911 callers notified Atascadero police about a fight in the area of Viejo Camino and El Camino Real. Callers reported suspects swinging a bat at people walking by and breaking out the windows of a vehicle, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. Atascadero police then began searching the area with assistance from SLO County probation officers, sheriff’s deputies and a CHP helicopter.

Atascadero officers also spoke with two victims at the scene. Both victims sustained injuries from being struck with a bat. Atascadero fire personnel treated them at the scene.

Officers located the suspects’ vehicle parked at the end of La Costa Court. The vehicle was registered to a resident in the 1000 block of La Costa Court.

Police established a perimeter around the person’s home. Officers observed the front door of the house open and saw two people inside.

The suspects did not comply with commands and retreated into the house. Two suspects then fled through the backyard, over a fence and into the Lost Oak Mobile Home Park. Officers immediately detained one of the suspects, a male juvenile.

Another suspect, a female juvenile, continued to flee by foot. With officers chasing after her, she ran out of the mobile home park, onto San Diego Road and into an apartment complex on Pamplona Way. Officers eventually caught her and took her into custody.

While Atascadero officers were still on La Costa Court, the two outstanding suspects exited the home and were detained.

Investigators determined all four suspects were involved in the incident. There were no outstanding suspects.

Officers arrested Patricia Lomeli, 33, for assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, conspiracy and battery on a police officer. Police arrested Kevin Davis, 36, for assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy.

Additionally, officers arrested both the male and female juveniles for assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and obstructing or delaying a police officer.

Officers booked Lomeli and Davis in the SLO County Jail. Both Lomeli and Davis currently remain in custody with their bail set at $100,000 each.

The two juveniles were booked in SLO County juvenile hall.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police say the incident does not appear to be a random crime, but rather connected to a previous incident.

