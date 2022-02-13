State and SLO County election nomination period opens

February 13, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

Want to run for a state or San Luis Obispo County office? The nomination period opens on Monday and runs until March 11, unless the incumbent does not run, then the time to hand in paperwork is extended until March 16.

Races on the June 7 ballot include:

Federal: U.S. senator (partial/unexpired term), U.S. senator (full term)

Federal: U.S. Congressional Districts 19 and 24

State: governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, controller, treasurer,

attorney general, insurance commissioner, state superintendent of public instruction

State: Board of Equalization District 2, state senator districts 17 and 21,

member of the State Assembly districts 30 and 37

County: SLO County supervisorial districts 2 and 4 (full term) and district 3 (partial term)

County: Assessor, Auditor-Controller-Treasurer-Tax Collector-Public Administrator, County Clerk-Recorder, County Superintendent of Schools, District Attorney, Sheriff-

Coroner

Judicial: SLO County Superior Court offices 1, 10, and 12. Judge nomination papers are required to be turned in earlier than other races. Declaration of intention were due by Feb. 9 or a Feb. 14 extension deadline if the incumbent does not run.

For additional information on filing for these office and the filing fee amounts, please click here or call the elections office at (805) 781-5228 to make an appointment to ensure that the nomination papers can be prepared in advance.

