San Luis Obispo County lifting indoor mask mandate

February 9, 2022

By Karen Velie

San Luis Obispo County officials announced Wednesday they will lift the county’s indoor mask mandate on Feb. 16. New case rates have been dropping for several weeks.

The state continues to require masking in indoor public places for those who are not

vaccinated and for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in healthcare facilities, schools, shelters, corrections, long-term care facilities and on public transit.

The California Department of Public Health is planning to adjust the state’s mask policies for schoolchildren in the near future.

“Getting vaccinated as a community is our ticket out of hospital surges, away from the drumbeat of preventable deaths, and out of restrictions like masking requirements,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health official. “Today, we are in the position of being able to lift one layer of protection. As we look ahead, I implore you to protect yourself and your family by staying up-to-date with your vaccine.”

